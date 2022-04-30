ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Assault Suspect Tried To Hightail It Out Of Sonora Police Station

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man being questioned about an assault took off when officers brought out the handcuffs to arrest him for the crime – the only problem being that he was inside police headquarters. Last Thursday, around 6 p.m., 32-year-old Leslie Hay walked into...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of beating, robbing sleeping homeowner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of robbery nearly four years after a homeowner was beaten and robbed while sleeping, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. According to the DA’s office, Lorinzo Haley and two other people broke into a home on May 8, 2018. They then went upstairs and beat […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

