RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made in Rapid City in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries. Rapid City police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of E. Centennial Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a burglary. The victim was able to provide security footage of the burglary. The footage showed two male suspects entering vehicles at the home.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO