Ravens draft Penn State punter Jordan Stout at No. 130

By Ben Levine
 2 days ago
Baltimore selected Penn State Nittany Lions punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a fourth-round punter. The Ravens have selected Penn State’s Jordan Stout with the No. 130 pick. San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, who many considered the best punter in the draft, is still on the board.

Stout made a name for himself during his time in college thanks to both his punting and kicking prowess. He had 100 punts between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, averaging 46 yards on his attempts. He also served as their kicker, converting 16 of his 23 field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.

“It’s definitely huge,” Stout said of his versatility, via Oliver Hodgkinson of ProFootballNetwork.com. “There’s a lot of good punters in the league. There’s a lot of good kickers in the league. But, there aren’t a lot of people who are great at both. I’ve always prided myself as a combo guy. I’ve figured out how to do all three at a high level.”

This move means the Ravens will surely move on from punter Sam Koch, the team’s longest-tenured player. Cutting the veteran will save the Ravens $2.1M in cap space.

NFL
