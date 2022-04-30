ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking seasonal workers for state parks

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1PUs_0fPDVKHf00

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring for seasonal jobs at its state park areas for a variety of positions. NGPC are accepting all experience levels.

According to a release, several park areas in northeastern Nebraska have hiring opportunities for housekeeping and groundskeeping staff.

Global wildlife initiative comes to Norfolk

The hiring rate for these seasonal positions has been increased 33%, starting at $12 an hour, and additional growth opportunities are available.

The positions will offer hands-on training in an engaging park environment, where workers can appreciate nature and outdoor recreation. Their service will impact the state’s premier vacation destinations and tourist attractions while benefitting the local economy.

Anyone interested can apply on the NGPC website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Neb. Game and Parks approves 2022 big game hunting recommendations

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2022 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons at its meeting April 28 at Niobrara State Park. Commissioners approved staff recommendations that will help the agency manage big game populations at socially acceptable levels, address declining mule deer populations in some areas of the state, and maintain resident access to hunting permits.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Lincoln, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nebraska Game#Ngpc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Chance for severe storms increases over southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has continuing to monitor severe weather chances in southeastern Nebraska and the chances for it over southeast Nebraska and north central Kansas are increasing. Friday morning, the NWS placed virtually all of the Ol' Red 99.5 listening area in a moderate risk for severe weather for...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather rips through Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather came back to Nebraska Friday, just a day after the first round of storms, and it left a mark. With no more active tornado warnings, and all severe thunderstorm warnings expiring by 10:00 PM CT, much of the state now heads into the weekend soaked, windblown and covered in hail.
NEBRASKA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How much have used car prices gone up in each state?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
ECONOMY
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy