Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking seasonal workers for state parks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hiring for seasonal jobs at its state park areas for a variety of positions. NGPC are accepting all experience levels.

According to a release, several park areas in northeastern Nebraska have hiring opportunities for housekeeping and groundskeeping staff.

The hiring rate for these seasonal positions has been increased 33%, starting at $12 an hour, and additional growth opportunities are available.

The positions will offer hands-on training in an engaging park environment, where workers can appreciate nature and outdoor recreation. Their service will impact the state’s premier vacation destinations and tourist attractions while benefitting the local economy.

Anyone interested can apply on the NGPC website .

