Texas jury delivers guilty verdict for man accused of killing 7-year-old girl

By CNN Newsource / KTRK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A Texas mother is breathing a sigh of relief after a jury delivered a guilty verdict for the man convicted of killing her daughter. 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes lost her life to a drive-by shooting three years ago. Tears of joy from the mother of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes...

