Woodside, CA

Old Woodside Store Day (Life in the 1880s) on the Peninsula

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 1, between noon and 4 p.m., the San Mateo County Historical Association invites the public to a free day at the historic Woodside Store at the corner of Tripp Road and Kings Mountain Road in Woodside. The...

