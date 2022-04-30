ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

1 killed, 2 injured in Hockley County crash

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Friday morning in Hockley County.

Scot Douglas Bendixsen, 63 of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock following the crash about 10:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 62 about 4.5 miles northeast of Ropesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe Bendixsen was a passenger in a 2008 Acura MDX SUV being driving by 62-year-old Lynette Bendixsen of Carlsbad north on U.S. 62 when it was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that had been going south on the highway when the pickup crossed the median.

The pickup, driven by 31-year-old Calvin Chance Nichols of Brownfield, was traveling in the inside southbound lane when it left the roadway, entering the center media before entering the inside northbound lane.

The Acura was in the inside, southbound lane and veered left toward the center median when it was struck at the front right by the pickup. A 2021 Ford Edge SUV that was behind the Acura sustained minor damage from debris between the collision and its driver was not injured.

Nichols, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle.

Both Bendixsens were taken by ambulance to UMC in Lubbock, where Scot was later pronounced dead and Lynette was being treated for minor injuries.

Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 killed, 2 injured in Hockley County crash

