Texas Tech at the NFL Draft: Dolphins take Erik Ezukanma, Browns choose Dawson Deaton

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Upgrading their receiving corps has been a clear priority for the Miami Dolphins over the past couple of off-seasons.

The Dolphins took Alabama star Jaylen Waddle in the first round of last year's NFL draft. This off-season, they signed Cedrick Wilson as a free agent after his breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys and traded for Tyreek Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins didn't stop there, adding Erik Ezukanma with one of their precious few picks in this year's draft.

Miami selected the Texas Tech wide receiver in the fourth round on Saturday, using the 125th overall pick. He already had a Dolphins cap to put on during a Zoom teleconference minutes after he was taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFNBl_0fPDTPWU00

"Throughout the process, Miami did show a lot of interest," Ezukanma said. "I had a formal (interview) with them at the NFL combine. That's where I got this hat. They just showed love throughout the process, and for them to pick a spot with me, it was big."

Ezukanma was one of two Tech players selected on the last day of the three-day draft. The Cleveland Browns took Red Raiders center Dawson Deaton in the seventh round with the 246th pick.

Shortly after the draft ended, Tech announced three Red Raiders had agreed to terms as free agents: cornerback DaMarcus Fields with the New Orleans Saints, kicker Jonathan Garibay with the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Kaylon Geiger with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcpaR_0fPDTPWU00

Ezukanma caught 42 passes for 664 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, caught 46 passes for 748 yards and six touchdowns in 2020 and caught 48 passes for 705 yards and four TDs last season. He led the Red Raiders in receiving yards each of the past three seasons and led in catches each of the past two years.

Six quarterbacks started for Tech over those three seasons. However, Ezukanma earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition from The Associated Press and from the conference coaches in 2020 and second-team all-conference recognition from the coaches in 2021.

Ezukanma left Tech with college eligibility remaining.

He joins a Dolphins receiving corps that, all of a sudden, looks loaded.

Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. Six days apart in March, Miami traded for Hill, a three-time first-team All-Pro with the Chiefs, and signed Wilson, who caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs, last season with the Cowboys.

The Dolphins' wide receivers coach is former Tech star Wes Welker.

"It's going to be a big opportunity," Ezukanma said. "You've got a guy like Tyreek Hill who has done it for a long time. Jaylen Waddle being a rookie last year and putting the numbers he put up. It's going to be a great opportunity to learn from them and take notes and learn from Wes as well.

"Just take a lot in, be a sponge, take a lot of notes and watch a lot of film."

Miami finished 9-8 last year.

The Dolphins traded five draft choices, including their first- and second-round picks this year, to acquire Hill. They went into the draft with only four choices, and used the second of those four on Ezukanma.

Ezukanma said Welker has "Red Raider blood, just like me."

"There was a lot of contact throughout the process," Ezukanma said, "and so with Wes Wellker taking a chance on me and the Miami franchise, I appreciate them so much. I'm grateful for this opportunity and I'm ready just to work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dMbG_0fPDTPWU00

Deaton made 35 career starts for the Red Raiders, at least 10 in each of the past three seasons. He was the last of nine draft picks made by Cleveland, but the first offensive lineman the Browns selected.

On ESPN's telecast of the draft, analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said, "As a run blocker, (Deaton is) a guy who has the athleticism to be effective carrying out blocks on the move. What's lacking is that powerful base, to get consistent movement driving defenders off the ball.

"In pass protection, (his) technique was solid, good awareness, but he got knocked off the mark some by power, and in the run game as well. So there's some things to work on. The offensive line coach has some things with him to bring together. It's why you're there in the seventh round. Dawson Deaton had his moments."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech at the NFL Draft: Dolphins take Erik Ezukanma, Browns choose Dawson Deaton

