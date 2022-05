Gilbert Gottfried was a comedy legend that kept the world laughing for decades. His signature Brooklyn accent, raspy shouting, and squinted eyes gave him a unique look and sound among stand-up comedians. But Gottfried didn’t just do stand-up; he acted in a wide assortment of films and lent his instantly recognizable voice to iconic characters like Aladdin’s Iago and the Aflac Duck. Gottfried was a master of both family-friendly entertainment and unapologetically vulgar humor. Few comedians walked this line as effectively as he did. The world will be undeniably less funny without Gilbert in it, but extensive mourning would be very un-Gottfried, so let’s focus on the funny and take a look at some his most essential performances.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO