Vallejo Plant and Seed Exchange Garden Swap

This years event will be held at St. Vinnies Community Garden on April 30th. Donation Drop offs will be on the 30th between 10-12, and the swap should start around 1:30 and go till around 4:30. Items to donate/swap...
A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
Put away the harsh chemicals and work in concert with nature to manage pests in the garden. Create an inviting habitat for nature’s pest controllers to enlist their help with your gardening efforts. Lady beetles, praying mantis and other beneficial insects feed on damaging pests like aphids. Just tolerate...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
My backyard is a graveyard, littered with the sad reminders of failed edible perennials. There’s a forlorn square along the western fence that was an attempt at a strawberry bed. A few feet away lies a bit of dead space where I failed to cultivate a rhubarb patch. Out front by our stone walkway languishes a bit of sunny side yard I thought would be the perfect spot for a raspberry bramble. I was wrong.
I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
PEABODY (CBS) — Dennis and Michele Feld have owned Evan’s Flower Shop in Peabody since 1984. They are hard at work during a busy stretch of in-person events.
“We finally had our first prom in March,” said Dennis, adding,” “It’s really busy. Everybody’s decided it’s time to celebrate.”
With prom season, Mother’s Day, and weddings, including 50 in the books for next year, they’re seeing a level of planning they’ve never seen before.
“We’re like the last step in the process. But today, girls are booking over a year ahead, they just got a call this week for 2024,” said Dennis.
Over at The...
A fairy garden kit is a fun backyard project for the entire family. Are you looking for a way to spruce up your garden or home?. With a fairy garden kit, you can create an environment filled with magical fairies with a few gardening tools, potting soil, and hand-painted figurines.
Whitney has raised and bred different species of geckos, snakes, lizards, tortoises, and other exotics since 2003. Discoid roaches are a great staple feeder for larger reptiles. Geckos and other smaller reptile species can sometimes also be fed discoid roaches, as long as they are size-appropriate. Roaches have a high...
WHEN you wake up, you might not start thinking about your lawn right away. There's one common breakfast ingredient that can help keep ants, snails, and slugs off your lawn, and help your grass reach a lush green. According to the experts at Joe's Lawn Care, one thing you probably...
In the world of edible mushrooms, the morel mushroom is one of the most coveted and tasty species. In spring, the highly seasonal mushrooms are found in forests all over the Northern Hemisphere among leaf litter around dead elm, Sycamore, apple, and Ash trees. Despite their popularity, the mushrooms are difficult to cultivate indoors. While some attempts have been made, the yield and quality of the product varies.
Comments / 0