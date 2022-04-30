“I Powerlift Like A Girl” Powerlifting Open (Concord)

PEABODY (CBS) — Dennis and Michele Feld have owned Evan’s Flower Shop in Peabody since 1984. They are hard at work during a busy stretch of in-person events. “We finally had our first prom in March,” said Dennis, adding,” “It’s really busy. Everybody’s decided it’s time to celebrate.” With prom season, Mother’s Day, and weddings, including 50 in the books for next year, they’re seeing a level of planning they’ve never seen before. “We’re like the last step in the process. But today, girls are booking over a year ahead, they just got a call this week for 2024,” said Dennis. Over at The...

PEABODY, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO