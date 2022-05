Help us clean up along 24th Street and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at Temo’s Cafe (3000 24th St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page ()https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/455170/ or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can...