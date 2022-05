Kenneth Tsang, a star in both the James Bond franchise and Rush Hour 2, has died at the age of 86. Fans in North America will remember his part in the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker vehicle. His role in Die Another Day as a general will also trigger some positive feelings. The South China Morning Post reports that Tsang was found in his hotel room after a failed daily quarantine check. The actor had been traveling in Singapore and had to quarantine once back in the Kowloon Hotel. Hong Kong has a mandatory policy to quarantine in place after travel. SCMP notes that the actor had tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as yesterday. So, the cause of death is unknown at this time. Hong Kong currently has its hands full with a spike in Covid cases and that means 10 days in an official hotel before being able to travel freely. It's sad to hear that an actor who always found work is no longer with us. Tsang had so many credits to his name.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO