District Attorney Announces Charges In Organized Retail Theft Operation
SFGate
2 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Friday announced the arrest and charging of one man and an arrest warrant issued for another in connection with purchasing stolen goods from an undercover retail theft operation. Allala Mouaizi has been charged with four felony accounts...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two alleged leaders of an organized retail theft ring have pleaded guilty to stealing more than 1-million dollars in high-end jewelry across the Bay Area and California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement Friday morning along with a new tool for the public to solve retail crimes. “Those […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More police will now be available to deter retail theft in the City of San Francisco, police said Thursday at a press conference in SF’s Chinatown. However, not everyone thinks that more police is the answer The city’s latest attempt to curtail retail theft is the 10A program. Like the current […]
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Employees of a San Francisco corner liquor store have been arrested for allegedly buying merchandise stolen from Nordstrom in a crackdown on retail theft in the city.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that Allala Mouaizi had been arrested and an arrest warrant issued for Said Mahtout after the illegal fencing operation was uncovered in cooperation with California Alcohol Beverage Control agents and Nordstrom security officers.
Without the knowledge of the owner of Zain Liquors, the pair allegedly purchased the stolen merchandise on two occasions from an ABC undercover agent.
Authorities had been tipped off to the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men pleaded guilty in a retail theft ring that resulted in about $1 million in losses across seven counties, including Contra Costa County, according to an announcement Friday from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Anton Salaam and Marion Paul Tilley pled guilty to organized retail theft and were […]
WASHINGTON — DC Police have announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Northeast who allegedly went on a crime spree over the past month, committing various offenses between March 27 and as recently as Tuesday. Police did not release the boy's name due to his age, however, he...
Prosecutors revealed that they offered plea deals to former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, according to NBC News. The specifics of the deals were not revealed by lead prosecutor Matthew Frank, but it was revealed that the defendants rejected their deals.
Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
It's been several months since Jacqueline Avant was tragically shot during a home burglary, but her family and friends can now rest easy knowing that her killer, Aariel Maynor, has been sentenced to three life terms in prison, or a minimum of 150 years for his crimes. According to the...
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
The murder of Tupac Shakur has remained unsolved for over 25 years despite numerous people pointing the finger at prime suspect Orlando Anderson, even his own uncle Keefe D. During numerous interviews, a documentary and book he wrote called Compton Street Legend, the former Crip admitted to playing a role in the murder.
A pet duck led police to crack the case of a missing North Carolina grandmother who vanished over two years ago, and led to murder charges against the victim's granddaughter and grandson-in-law, officials said. Angela Wamsley, 46, and Mark Alan Barnes, 50, were charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the...
A Las Vegas grand jury on Wednesday (April 20) indicted Michael Zeto, 76, of Las Vegas on 20 counts of using fraudulent checks to steal money from victims’ bank accounts, charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release Friday (April 22).
Investigators have revealed the name of a heretofore unidentified victim of the “Happy Face Killer,” nearly 30 years after her murder. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday that, using genetic genealogy, they were able to identify a body found in 1993 as Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon.
Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
Comments / 0