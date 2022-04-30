The Cinco De Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival is back.

The event will take place May 7 and 8 at Civic Center Park.

“The event is all about bringing people together and highlighting the beauty and tradition of the Latino culture,” said Andrea Barela, President and CEO of NEWSED. “Denver has such a rich Latino culture that is underrepresented in the event world. We are so proud to bring that to the heart of Denver, and highlight all the incredible Latino artists, musicians, performers, and businesses,” Barela added.

The holiday commemorates the date of May 5, 1862.

"In the town of Puebla, the outnumbered Mexican army defeated French forces providing the momentum and national confidence to drive foreign power from their country," says Barela. "Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of freedom and culture."

The event will include a parade, dance and musical performances, food and drinks, and more.

The celebration supports the "NEWSED Community Development Corporation," which promotes the economic success of underserved populations.

