ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Our Lives: The Foundation of Hope's Health and Wellness Expo

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZ5hf_0fPDSbGx00

Gwen Edwards is joined by Wayne Winston, of the Foundation of Hope, about the organizations' upcoming health fair in Stamford that aims to bring resources to communities.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stamford, NY
Health
City
Wayne, NY
City
Stamford, NY
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
quickanddirtytips.com

Parenting With Somatic Mindfulness With Hakomi Therapist Karen Daley, LMFT

Did you know that understanding the natural sensations of your body can help you understand and regulate your emotions in times of conflict or stress? The same goes for helping to regulate your child's emotions, too. Dr. Nanika Coor interviews Karen Daley, LMFT about how the body-mind connection can help parents understand themselves and their children more deeply.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#The Foundation Of Hope
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
Psych Centra

The Science Behind Anxiety Paralysis (and What to Do)

If you sometimes feel paralyzed by fear, you’re not alone. Paralysis is one of the ways our body responds to stress, and there’s ways to manage it. Living with anxiety engages your autonomic nervous system (ANS), also known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. The “freeze” response...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Is your Android phone at risk?

It's almost the time of year (May) when Google rolls out their latest annual Android operating system update. Some users were expecting it to come sooner this year, in part to combat the overheating issue, as well as the Android Auto bug. Thankfully, Google is finally releasing Android 13 Beta 1. But for two-thirds of Android users, a larger problem looms - ALHACK.
CELL PHONES
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy