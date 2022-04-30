ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6p4X_0fPDS8xF00

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the identity of the motorcyclist.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a single vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:27 p.m. on US 276. The motorcyclist was traveling east on US 276 and traveled off the right side of the road and truck a guard rail. He was pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Greenville Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes. The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police. The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects: Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy