Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the identity of the motorcyclist.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a single vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:27 p.m. on US 276. The motorcyclist was traveling east on US 276 and traveled off the right side of the road and truck a guard rail. He was pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

