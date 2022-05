Click here to read the full article. “We’re telling a story about New York, which if you take a 10% cross section of New York, you are going to get all people from all walks of life, from all faiths, and we needed to do that justice,” DMZ showrunner Roberto Patino says of the decision to look at the periphery of the acclaimed comic for its March 17 launching HBO Max adaptation. “I have a very specific angle in this, which is to celebrate Latinos in specific, but all people of color,” Patino adds, joining us today with DMZ star Benjamin...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO