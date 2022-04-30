ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Balfour's Cordell Volson drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota State University offensive lineman and Balfour’s own Cordell Volson has been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 136th overall pick, and in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The North Dakota native was a five-year starter and two-time captain for the Drake-Anamoose Raiders and has been at NDSU since 2016.

The 6″7′ and 313-pound lineman was named an FCS All-American three times and appeared in a school-record 65 career games including 41 consecutive starts over his final three seasons.

Volson helped NDSU post its top four single-season rushing totals, including a school record of 4,601 rushing yards in 2019. He leaves the Bison program having won four FCS National Championships.

He leaves NDSU and becomes the first Bison ever to be taken in the fourth round of the draft.

