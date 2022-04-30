ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Paramount+ releases first look of ‘Tulsa King’ with Sylvester Stallone

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVJV7_0fPDRnpS00
Sylvester Stallone

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, fans got a sneak peek of what Sylvester Stallone’s lead character will look like in the mob drama “Tulsa King” when it’s expected to come out in a few months, and folks have been loving it.

The series stars Stallone, and is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown), with Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl, The Sopranos) serving as show-runner. Joseph Incaprera (The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why, American Horror Story) is Co-executive producing the series for Paramount+.

TULS KING is about 75-year-old mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) who, after serving 25 years in prison for murder, is released home to New York, then unceremoniously banished by his former boss’s son to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Tulsa King” is expected to be released this fall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson’s New Action Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Kevin Hart has been part of a few legendary buddy comedy pairings over the years, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Ice Cube and, of course his best buddy Dwayne Johnson. Next up, the comedian is pairing up with Venom’s Woody Harrelson for a fun action flick called The Man From Toronto. In a shakeup for the movie, it will be coming to streaming instead of theaters this summer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Film Star#Tulsa King#The Walking Dead#American Horror Story#Tuls#Pplusnews#Cox Media Group
IndieWire

‘The Batman 2’ Set at Warner Bros., Matt Reeves Returning to Direct Sequel with Robert Pattinson

Click here to read the full article. Gotham’s hero is back with a vengeance as “The Batman 2” is officially greenlit at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson will re-don the Caped Crusader cowl and eyeliner again in the titular role, as the studio confirmed during Tuesday night’s Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the sequel to the 2022 hit that has earned the company $760 millon globally. Also announced is Matt Reeves’ return to direct the follow-up film, which will expand upon Warner Bros.’ sprawling Gotham universe. Plot details remain under wraps. Sequel plans were inevitable following the film’s massive box office...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Returns in First Neon-Colored 'John Wick 4' Poster

We still have to wait a long while until it’s finally time to check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, but at this week’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate decided to throw us a bone and tease the next installment in the gun-fu film series. The movie will once again follow one of the world’s most deadly assassins as he unveils secrets from the very institution that made him what he is – and makes tons of enemies in the process.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Avatar, Batman, Hunger Games And Tom Cruise: What Movie Lovers And Investors Should Know About CinemaCon 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is "Jurassic World Dominion." “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release and could be a box office hit. Dubbed the “most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world,” the annual CinemaCon event is a chance for movie companies to show off trailers and footage from their upcoming blockbusters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Unveils Summer Movie Slate Featuring Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx and More – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has set release dates for nearly 40 moves debuting between May and Labor Day Weekend. The streamer shared a first look at the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg-team up “Me Time,” which follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years. While his wife (Regina Hall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Hart also produced the movie, which debuts August 26. Fans of the comedian will enjoy a double-dose...
MOVIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy