Paramount+ releases first look of ‘Tulsa King’ with Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, fans got a sneak peek of what Sylvester Stallone’s lead character will look like in the mob drama “Tulsa King” when it’s expected to come out in a few months, and folks have been loving it.

The series stars Stallone, and is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown), with Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl, The Sopranos) serving as show-runner. Joseph Incaprera (The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why, American Horror Story) is Co-executive producing the series for Paramount+.

TULS KING is about 75-year-old mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) who, after serving 25 years in prison for murder, is released home to New York, then unceremoniously banished by his former boss’s son to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Tulsa King” is expected to be released this fall.

