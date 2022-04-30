ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel arrests Palestinian attackers who killed guard

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
Palestinians Jerusalem Day Islamic Jihad actives wave their national flags during a rally to mark Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day at the main road in Gaza City, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (Adel Hana)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it has arrested a pair of Palestinian assailants who allegedly shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The detention followed a manhunt that was launched shortly after the attack late Friday. Israeli soldiers, special forces, and border police took part in the detention and seizure of weapons from the two suspects, who it said were seized in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

The fresh attack, combined with the death of a Palestinian man elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, could further fuel tensions that have soared over the past two months. A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank have left 15 Israelis dead, while at least 27 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in recent weeks.

The security guard was shot outside Ariel, a major settlement in the northern West Bank, late Friday night by a pair of assailants in a car, the army said. It said the guard stood in front of another guard who was with him, saving her life.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed condolences to the family of the security guard. In a statement after the arrest of the suspects, he said “no terrorist can evade us.”

In Gaza, the leader of the territory’s Hamas rulers Yehiyeh Sinwar called for stepping up attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank, saying the “real battle arena is there.” In a speech, he saluted the attackers who killed the guard.

Israeli forces on Saturday set up checkpoints and were conducting searches for the attackers in the area, the army said. It said it arrested two purported members of the Hamas militant group, but there was no immediate indication that the men were involved in the attack. Hamas praised the killing of the guard but stopped short of claiming responsibility for the shooting.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops shot and killed a 27-year-old Palestinian man in Azoun village near the town of Qalqilya early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The army said it had opened fire after a group of suspects threw firebombs toward the soldiers.

Tensions have been heightened in recent weeks by Palestinian shooting attacks in Israeli cities, an Israeli military crackdown in the northern West Bank, where some of the attackers came from, and recurring confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police around the most sensitive religious site in Jerusalem.

The site contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and increasing numbers of Palestinians go there to pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The hilltop compound is also the holiest site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it was where the biblical Temples were situated.

The site is a frequent flashpoint of tensions, and violence there last year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Sinwar, the Hamas leader, said more visits by religious Jewish groups to the hilltop compound and ensuing clashes between Palestinians and police forces protecting the visitors could lead to a new round of cross-border violence in Gaza.

“All the factions of resistance in the Gaza Strip must be prepared and be on alert,” Sinwar said, suggesting that tension in Jerusalem will further heighten after the end of the Ramadan month, with more visits by Jews expected.

In recent weeks, Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed there on a number of occasions, including Friday morning. Israeli authorities accuse Hamas of inciting violence and say security forces were forced to intervene to halt stone-throwing.

The Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police at the site, and regular visits by increasing numbers of nationalist and religious Jews, are a violation of decades-old informal arrangements governing the site. The visits were halted last week for the last 10 days of Ramadan, which concludes this weekend.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

