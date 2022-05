ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vincent Bonitto could tell his son was excited about the NFL team he had just met. It was the final week NFL teams could bring in one of their 30 draft prospects for a visit. Nik Bonitto, the oldest of two sons raised by Vincent and Sandra Bonitto and an edge rusher from the University of Oklahoma, had just finished his top 30 visit with the Broncos on Monday, April 18.

