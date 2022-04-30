ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey woman hits gas instead of brake, crashes into house

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPFnX_0fPDRPau00

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey woman’s mistake landed her Chevrolet Avalanche into an empty home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 65-year-old driver was backing out of a driveway on Willits Avenue when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

This sent the Avalanche across the road and into an unoccupied home.

Photos of the incident showed the vehicle completely inside the home, creating a hole in the front of the home and damaging some of the structure’s interior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

