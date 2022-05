The San Francisco 49ers added some cornerback help with their fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Samuel Womack out of the University of Toledo. Womack didn't receive much notice coming out of East English Village Prep High School in Detroit, but he put together a career at Toledo that made pro teams pay plenty of attention. Here's a rundown on what to know about Womack, what to expect from him with the 49ers, and what connection he has on the current roster.

