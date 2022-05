Getting the right job as a teenager can be a challenge, especially if you’re trying to find one that will give you some practical experience to take with you to your next job. After all, the point of having a job is not just to get a paycheck, and learning something from your job is a goal you should have. If you’re young and looking to gain some work experience, here are some great jobs to consider:

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO