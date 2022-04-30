ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

Dominic Burchett becomes Unified Fire Authority’s 14th fire chief

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dominic Burchett was sworn in as Unified Fire Authority’s 14th fire chief in the agency’s 100-year history, he took over the reins for Utah's largest fire agency, serving 15 communities from Emigration Canyon to Eagle Mountain. His appointment follows the retirement of Dan Petersen, who served...

