The New England Patriots have a history of maneuvering in the NFL Draft, and 2022 is no exception. The Patriots have already made three trades in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, they traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in Thursday night's first round, acquiring the Chiefs' third- and fourth-round picks at (No. 94 and No. 121) while taking Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO