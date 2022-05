State of Fitness Boxing Club earned the Top Team trophy on April 29 after a night of sensational fights at Aces Boxing Club in Boonton. The North Bergen-based gym at 508 73rd Street had five fighters in action, winning two bouts and dropping razor-close decisions in the other three bouts. The gym has previously developed numerous amateur boxers who went on to compete in tournaments such as the Golden Gloves, Diamond Gloves and Battle on the Beach.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO