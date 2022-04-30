Uwazurike and Kolar Drafted in Fourth Round

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma “Enyi” Uwazurike has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight end Charlie Kolar, the most decorated player at his position in school history, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Uwazurike was one of the top defensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference in 2021, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches. The Detroit, Michigan, native started all 13 games while playing on the interior and on the edge.

He finished the 2021 season with 42 tackles and was second on the team with 12.0 tackles for a loss and 9.0 sacks, ranking fourth in the Big 12 and 30th nationally in sacks. Uwazurike had at least 0.5 TFL in 10 of 13 games last season.

He matched a career-high with six tackles against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kolar’s standout Cyclone career included being a three-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, a three-time All-American, and a two-time Mackey Award Finalist on the field. Off the field, Kolar was CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year and recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2021.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native owns virtually all tight end records and ranks in ISU’s career top 10 in the following categories: receptions (168, 4th), receiving yards (2,181, 4th), and touchdowns (23, 3rd).