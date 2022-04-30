ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Uwazurike and Kolar Drafted in Fourth Round

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15icoV_0fPDPxTu00

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma “Enyi” Uwazurike has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight end Charlie Kolar, the most decorated player at his position in school history, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Uwazurike was one of the top defensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference in 2021, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches. The Detroit, Michigan, native started all 13 games while playing on the interior and on the edge.

He finished the 2021 season with 42 tackles and was second on the team with 12.0 tackles for a loss and 9.0 sacks, ranking fourth in the Big 12 and 30th nationally in sacks. Uwazurike had at least 0.5 TFL in 10 of 13 games last season.

He matched a career-high with six tackles against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, the most decorated player at his position in school history, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kolar’s standout Cyclone career included being a three-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, a three-time All-American, and a two-time Mackey Award Finalist on the field. Off the field, Kolar was CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year and recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2021.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native owns virtually all tight end records and ranks in ISU’s career top 10 in the following categories: receptions (168, 4th), receiving yards (2,181, 4th), and touchdowns (23, 3rd).

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Western Iowa Today

Hall Picked by New York Jets in Second Round of NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State running back Breece Hall is NFL bound after being selected in the second round by the New York Jets as the No. 36 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. A two-time consensus All-American out of Wichita, Kansas, Hall is the highest Cyclone drafted since offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (Round 2, Pick 60) in 2012. Hall also becomes the third Cyclone running back selected in the last four NFL Drafts.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Michigan State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Football
County
Denver, CO
City
Denver, IA
State
Oklahoma State
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Baltimore Ravens#First Team All Big 12#Tfl#Cyclone#All American
9NEWS

Colorado's Chad Muma selected by Jaguars in NFL Draft

PARKER, Colo. — Another Colorado kid has gotten the call most football players dream about. Chad Muma, a linebacker who was a standout at Legend High School before playing at the University of Wyoming, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.
LARAMIE, WY
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-24th in the shot put at the Viking invite with a throw of 9.35 meters. -Had a 36.72 meter hammer throw to place 12th. -Placed 33rd in the 5000 at the Kip Janvrin meet in 15:13.70. ACGC athletes in offseason or recent signees: Ben Kingery (Northwestern Football), Chloe Largent (UNI...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
saturdaytradition.com

2022 NFL Draft: 7 B1G players selected in Round 2

The B1G’s second round was just as successful as the first during the 2022 NFL Draft. Friday night, 7 former B1G stars heard their named called in the second round of the event. That total matches the conference’s first-round number, also having 7 players picked on Thursday night.
NFL
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

22 Non-FBS/Small Schoolers were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft | 13 more than last year

The NFL Draft is over and 22 Non-FBS/Small School players were selected. 119New Orleans SaintsTrevor Penning OTNorthern IowaMVFCfrom Philadelphia. 129New England PatriotsCole Strange OGChattanoogaSoConfrom San Francisco via Miami and Kansas City. 234Green Bay PackersChristian Watson WRNorth Dakota StateMVFCfrom Detroit via Minnesota. 258Atlanta FalconsTroy Andersen LBMontana StateBig Skyfrom Tennessee. 4127New England...
NFL
KRQE News 13

How did the Cowboys do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with only the signing of undrafted free agents remaining, the Dallas Cowboys have addressed multiple needs and found future starters with their nine picks. In case you missed any of the Silver Star Nation’s...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy