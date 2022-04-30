Robeson County man struck, killed by train

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father on Sunday, authorities said. Noah C. Maynor, 20, of Pembroke, was arrested after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called about 7:40 p.m. to the 8000 block of Highway 72 in Pembroke to investigate a reported shooting. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body was recovered in the backyard of a home in Red Springs after a months-long investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that for months they have been conducting interviews and follow-ups that resulted in the discovery...
SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man has surrendered to authorities after a man was stabbed to death Monday evening, authorities said. Shortrell Brock, 23, of Shannon, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Locklear, 37, also of Shannon. He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. […]
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for a shooting April 22 in St. Pauls that left a victim in critical condition, according to police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell, of Lumberton, is wanted in connection with the shooting, police said. Police were called at about 4:48 p.m. to West Clark Street after reports […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed in the death of a missing Florida student who was found dead at a Florence County fire station, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division by 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The solicitor’s office said it will not seek charges […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Saturday evening in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Jesse Rosser of Conway died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area north of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The case against a dog owner whose three animals were involved in a vicious attack will be presented to a grand jury. In a preliminary hearing Thursday, a judge said the state has shown cause and a grand jury will decide if Justin Minor will be indicted.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting early Wednesday near Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Jim Thomas, 76, was identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office as the person who died. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also […]
