Robeson County, NC

Robeson County man struck, killed by train

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is dead after being struck by...

wpde.com

WBTW News13

Pembroke man held on murder charge in dad’s killing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father on Sunday, authorities said. Noah C. Maynor, 20, of Pembroke, was arrested after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called about 7:40 p.m. to the 8000 block of Highway 72 in Pembroke to investigate a reported shooting. […]
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed after 3 shot near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting early Wednesday near Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Jim Thomas, 76, was identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office as the person who died. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also […]
