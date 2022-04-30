ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Former Northwestern center Ryan Young transfers to Duke men's basketball

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Another day, another addition to Duke's 2022-23 roster. Redshirt junior and former Northwestern center Ryan Young is headed to Durham, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Saturday. After entering the transfer portal March 24, Young reportedly visited Duke's campus Thursday before ultimately deciding to join the Blue Devils. At 6-foot-10 and...

