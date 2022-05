Mammoth is a perfect way to describe Daniel Faalele. He measured in at 6-foot-8 and 384-pounds with an 85-inch wingspan. The Ravens needed to fill some holes on their offensive line, and adding prospects Tyler Linderbaum and Faalele to the mix bodes nicely for their future. Faalele should fill in as a swing-tackle type of role early on in his career and with future development, should step in as a starter in some capacity.

