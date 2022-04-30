ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire shareholder Bill Murray responds to allegations of inappropriate behavior on movie set

New information has surfaced about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” on the set of Being Mortal. Page Six reported on Sunday (April 24) that at least two sources have come forward to share the nature of the behavior. Both people confirmed that Murray did not cross any legal lines. But after being “handsy” on set, some women came forward to say that the star made them “uncomfortable.”
Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
Monica Shuts Down White Reporter Who Said CMT Awards "Is Not Wakanda"

A white right-wing reporter was upset that there were several Black celebrities at the CMT Music Awards this year. Anthony Mackie and Monica's presence at the award show prompted a bigoted rant from reporter Patrick Howley who complained that there were "so many Black people" at the CMTs. Mackie, who...
Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
