ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Florida Highway Patrol reports two fatal crashes in Sarasota-Manatee

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXhOy_0fPDNmWD00

The Florida Highway Patrol reported two fatal crashes on Friday.

A 51-year-old woman was driving toward the intersection at US 41 and 55 Avenue West in Manatee County and crashed into a pedestrian at 6:01 a.m. The 81-year-old woman who was hit was later pronounced dead.

Traffic:Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Manatee County

The second crash involved a 47-year-old man in Sarasota County. He was driving a truck tractor and was stopped at a light on Fruitville Road at 3:52 p.m. A second truck tractor didn't stop and crashed into the stopped truck. The 40-year-old man that crashed into the stopped truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crash investigations are ongoing.

Comments / 9

I am pissed off
2d ago

everyday and it's going to get worse to many vehicles to much traffic and to many people not paying attention

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Accidents
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Accidents
click orlando

Florida man kills mother after she told him not to smoke in the house, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lake Wales man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of his mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd discussed the homicide at a news conference, where he also spoke about the arrest of a volunteer sheriff’s service officer who allegedly took advantage of his position to sell Oxycodone while wearing a PCSO uniform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy