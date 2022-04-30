ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angler catches record white perch in Isle of Wight Bay

By Chris Montcalmo
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a new state record for white perch in the state’s Atlantic division. Robert “Bob” Hudson, of Ocean Pines, unexpectedly landed the 1.85-pound white perch in the Isle of Wight Bay near Ocean City.

Hudson and a friend intended to go clamming, but saw some active fish in the bay. With no rod on board, the duo headed back to shore to find gear. With a beginner light spinning rod and a “Roy Rig” – locally popular lure that is basically a rubber shad body rigged on a lead head – Hudson returned to the water and after two casts, caught the record white perch.

“Look at the size of that,” Hudson said after reeling in the white perch. “We never see (white perch) in the middle of the bay.”

Hudson’s record catch was weighed on a certified scale at Crabs to Go by Sarah Stephan and officially confirmed as a white perch – Morone americana – by a DNR biologist.

The catch surpassed the previous Maryland state record held by Ryan Timmons with a 1.7-pound white perch caught in 2016 .

The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are not eligible for record consideration.

Anglers reporting a potential record catch should call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The fish should be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified by the department.

Photo via Robert J. Hudson

The post Angler catches record white perch in Isle of Wight Bay appeared first on Nottingham MD .

