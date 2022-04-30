ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots snag South Dakota State star in fourth round

By Chad Krispinsky
 2 days ago

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – The New England Patriots have selected South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong in the fourth round with the No. 127 overall pick.

Strong led all of FCS football with 1,686 rushing yards, averaging 7 yards per carry. He also piled up 18 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.

Browns draft strong-legged kicker in fourth round

For his efforts, he earned First-Team FCS All-American honors.

Strong was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level.

