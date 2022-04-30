ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after motorcycle crash following canceled pursuit in Oklahoma City metro area

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The crash victim has been identified as 27-year-old Cody Lee Beal.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A person died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Oklahoma City metro Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Reno and Council, according to an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office official.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy was on traffic duty and tried to pull over a person on a motorcycle.

Pottawatomie County suspect who allegedly stole vehicle with children inside captured

The motorcyclist pulled over into a parking lot but took off again before the deputy could get out of their patrol vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gq2Hb_0fPDN0Qi00
The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Photo from KFOR.

The deputy chose to not pursue the suspect further because the suspect was driving recklessly, including popping wheelies, according to the official.

The official said the deputy found the motorcyclist involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle a little later.

Court Docs: Attempted-robbery shooting suspect connected to prior shooting of woman in her neck

The accident was fatal.

The Sheriff’s Office is treating the deadly crash as a traffic accident since the deputy chose to not chase the suspect.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 8

