Spoiler* Several WWE superstars have tested positive

It's been an eventful SmackDown, but it wasn't done delivering yet, as during the first of two Beat the Clock matches, Shotzi made her long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown. Shozi hasn't been seen on SmackDown since February 25th, and only wrestled once before in January during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Tonight she would face Ronda Rousey as part of two Beat the Clock Challenge matches, and the second match would feature Charlotte Flair and Aliyah. The clock hit and Rousey dove right at Shotzi, but Shotzi jumped out of the ring and ran away from Rousey. She kept getting in and out of the ring and making Rousey chase her but at the 27 second mark Rousey finally got ahold of her. Shotzi went for a roundhouse but Rousey dodged it and delivered a kick of her own.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO