ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

*Spoiler* Several WWE superstars have tested positive

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world pandemic is continuing its course and after a truly black period of two years, which was followed instead by a much more optimistic period, also thanks to the vaccines that have been inoculated all over the globe, now it is back a bit 'in despair, given that the infections...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns Calls Out The Rock At WWE Live Event

That would be the big one. There are very few true dream matches left in the WWE. With so many matches being presented at any given time, it can be difficult for the company to come up with something new that fans will want to see. Those things do happen though, and there was another indication that what might be an all time dream match could be a possibility.
WWE
Wrestling World

Does Charlotte Flair have the best submission move?

Wrestlemania Backlash is getting closer and closer and with the premium live event we are also one step closer to the I Quit Match between two great forces of the WWE women's division: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. After their Wrestlemania 38 match that disappointed the WWE Universe a bit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Releases 10 NXT Superstars

Unfortunately WWE has made another round of cuts as Fightful Select reports that the following names have been released from NXT:. According to the report it was John Laurinaitis who made the cuts and budget cuts were cited as the reason for the releases. An internal email was sent which read, “Due to budgetary cuts, and with immediate effect as of today, 4/29/2022, we have come to the terms to release the following.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes: AEW exists partially because of me

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves had Cody Rhodes as a guest. The man who attracts a lot of attention spoke about the experience of independent wrestling. “At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front of thousands and thousands of people,” Rhodes said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Dave Meltzer
Wrestling World

Mercedes Martinez on ROH and Interim title

Mercedes Martinez has decided to talk about Ring Of Honor in an interview for the AEW Unrestricted podcast “I think it just came out of nowhere, to be honest,” she said, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “I think Ring Of Honor — and if anyone knows my history with Ring Of Honor, I was with them for a short period of time back in 2006-ish.
WWE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Omicron#Asian
Wrestling World

WWE will organize many events in the stadiums

In recent years, WWE has gone to select an ever-wider target audience, with market studies and agreements with broader and more engaging television broadcasters around the world, with the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling which this past year has managed to break the turnover record, grossing millions and millions of dollars, more than those collected in several years by all the rival companies.
WWE
Wrestling World

Does WWE not know how to use Mustafa Ali?

In the episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired last week, WWE wanted to surprise its fans with two great returns very welcome to the WWE Universe, namely that of the former champion of the red show, Asuka and the long-lost lightweight from the company's televisions, Mustafa Ali. Asuka had...
WWE
Wrestling World

Gunther reveals his main goals

In one of the last episodes of Friday Night Smackdown that aired on FOX networks, three of the now-former NXT athletes made their debut in the blue show's rings, namely Marcel Barthel, now Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, with the new name of the former NXT champion who is Raquel Rodriguez.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

MVP opens up on Omos' future

During his WWE career, Omos once held the Raw Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles. Their reign lasted 133 days and allowed the 27-year-old from Lagos to show off his talents. At Royal Rumble 2022, Omos participated in the royal brawl by entering with number 11 but was eliminated by the combined effort of six superstars (after recording three eliminations).
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Shotzi Returns to SmackDown Against Ronda Rousey

It's been an eventful SmackDown, but it wasn't done delivering yet, as during the first of two Beat the Clock matches, Shotzi made her long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown. Shozi hasn't been seen on SmackDown since February 25th, and only wrestled once before in January during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Tonight she would face Ronda Rousey as part of two Beat the Clock Challenge matches, and the second match would feature Charlotte Flair and Aliyah. The clock hit and Rousey dove right at Shotzi, but Shotzi jumped out of the ring and ran away from Rousey. She kept getting in and out of the ring and making Rousey chase her but at the 27 second mark Rousey finally got ahold of her. Shotzi went for a roundhouse but Rousey dodged it and delivered a kick of her own.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Raquel Rodriguez challenged Cat Cardoza

Ridge Holland vs Xavier Woods. Holland claims physical power, but in the end, it is Woods who prevails with the usual RollUp out of nowhere. At the end of the match, Sheamus enters the ring and challenges Kofi Kingston, who immediately accepts. - Sheamus vs Kofi Kingston. Definitely a more...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE continues to promote the Women's division

WWE Women's wrestling has really gone through many phases since its birth, phases in which women were rejected by the public, phases in which they were supported and acclaimed, phases in which they were just an attraction, and the phase we are experiencing now, that of growth. Yes, it's true...
WWE
Wrestling World

Asuka's segment wasn't convincing

Bully Ray already has something to say about the whole storyline that WWE has just begun to build between Becky Lynch and Asuka, historical rivals who when they come to the comparison never disappoint in any way. Construction this time began on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, where Big Time Becks stepped into the ring for the first time in front of the cameras after her defeat at Wrestlemania 38, where she lost the title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (MINOR SPOILER)

Welcome to the team. One of the major benefits of the rise of AEW has been seeing several wrestlers getting the chance to shine on a stage other than WWE. That is something that has been missing from the wrestling world for a very long time now and AEW has done a lot to make things better. Now we are getting to see that again, as another former WWE star is making his AEW debut.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Released WWE Stars Heading To Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked about Taya Valkyrie returning to Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE last year. She noted she likes when former WWE stars go to Impact after being let go.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Ridge Holland is constantly improving

Promo by Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser! The former Marcel Barthel glorifies the Ring General as pictures of his past successes are aired, and then Gunther takes the floor and promises that he will get the respect he deserves. - Wrestlemania Backlash Tag Team Championship match contract signed!. Adam Pearce is...
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy