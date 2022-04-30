ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUV crashes into side of home in Yeadon, Delaware County

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

An SUV crashed into a home in Delaware County, rupturing its gas line.

It happened on the 900 block of McDade Boulevard in Yeadon just after midnight on Saturday.

Police say the driver drove through several yards before crashing through a fence and coming to rest into the side of a home.

The driver was not injured and no one was home at the time of the crash.

Utility crews were called to shut off the gas to the home.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

No charges were initially filed.

