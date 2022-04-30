ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns pick K Cade York in round 4 of NFL Draft

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns picked K Cade York in round four of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

York, from LSU, is 6’1″ and 206 lbs. He made a name for himself on a 59-yard field goal in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game getting a nod from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a comment about the kick on Twitter.

He was a second-team all-conference pick in 2021 after converting 15 of 18 field goal tries (83.3) and all 39 of his extra point tries.

York missed the team’s bowl game for undisclosed reasons.

He was the No. 124 overall pick.

York and DT Perrion Winfrey – picked by the Browns earlier in the 4th round of the draft – join CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

