ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

W&M unveils new historical marker celebrating college's first Asian-American graduate

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTszo_0fPDLpza00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - As we enter a month celebrating Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage, the College of William & Mary is honoring its first Asian-American graduate with a brand-new historical marker.

In the 1920s, you’d have a hard time finding someone better at football than Art Matsu, known as William & Mary's first “true gridiron hero.”

But his legacy goes way beyond the back line of the end zone.

A new Virginia historical marker tells the 1927 graduate’s full story.

The marker honoring Matsu, who is of Japanese heritage, is one of five new historical markers across the Commonwealth that honor Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in Virginia.

Saturday’s ceremony and unveiling comes not only on Matsu’s birthday, but one day before the start of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The marker sits in front of the football team’s home at Zable Stadium, where an arcade already carries his name.

Matsu was nominated to be honored with a marker by students from Cumberland Middle School. The students, who worked on the submission during summer school, were Andrew Crenshaw, Abdullah Fulani, Hailey Frank, Jack Parker and Iziah Brown.

"We discussed who was most deserving of a historic marker, and as a group we selected Art Matsu, the first Japanese-American NFL quarterback, for our submission," Parker said. "We noted he was the first Asian-American student-athlete at the College of William and Mary, After playing in the NFL he taught and coached at several high schools in Virginia and then joined the Rutgers University faculty and football coaching staff."

Lew Longenecker, a history teacher at Cumberland Middle School, said that through participating in the historic roadside marker competitions, his students were exposed to the importance of teamwork.

Matsu’s great-grandson came to Williamsburg from Maryland for the dedication.

“My grandmother was telling me Art Matsu was really proud of his athletic accomplishments, but would probably be most proud of this moment because it recognizes his heritage in a positive light," Zack Hoisington said.

“Art Matsu was kind of the first original story to bring attention to Asian-Americans, but we’ve discovered amazing stories about other students who went on to do amazing things as well," Deenesh Sohoni said. Sohoni is co-chair of the university’s Asian Centennial, celebrating 100 years since the first known student from Asia — Chen Pu-Kao — arrived.

Saturday marked Asian Centennial Day at William & Mary.

Next, Sohoni tells us a grant will help him take research from this year and the coming summer and create a K-12 curriculum for kids that highlights Asian-American history.

Comments / 2

peace be with you
2d ago

Do you believe this is extremely Racist? So because he was Asian he becomes Historically significant, standing out among all of his perhaps unknown classmates who were of unnamed races. It’s highly Racist and W&M just apparently doesn’t get it. Plus, they are using State Funds for this?

Reply(1)
2
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Williamsburg, VA
Education
City
Williamsburg, VA
USNI News

When War Erupted Off Virginia Beach

For the thousands of people splashing in the surf or lounging on the beach in the late afternoon on 15 June 1942, it would have been difficult to recognize that the country was at war. The only sounds were the shrieks of children’s laughter, the cry of an odd seagull overhead, and the gentle lapping of waves along the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Rutgers University#William And Mary#Asian American#W M#William Mary#Japanese#Commonwealth#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Cumberland Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
The Week

A history of slavery at Harvard University and beyond

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow said Tuesday that the prestigious school will set aside $100 million to study and redress its historic ties to slavery following the release of a committee report on the topic. Here's everything you need to know:. What are Harvard's ties to slavery?. In 2019, Bacow...
HARVARD, MA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy