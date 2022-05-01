ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on I-71

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — A woman is dead and another person is injured after a wrong way crash along I-71 Saturday, Cincinnati police said. According to officials, police responded to Interstate 71 South at the 2.6 mile marker to investigate a fatal accident around 2:25 a.m. Police say that 22-year-old...

Chris Waples
1d ago

wtfffff WHY DO PPL GET GETTING ON THE HIGHWAY THE WRONG WAY RIGHT THROUGH THIS SECTION??? This is like 4th bad wreck through here in past couple years & 2 in past couple weeks !!!!

