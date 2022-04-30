ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Join 411's Live UFC on ESPN 35 Coverage

By Robert Winfree
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.) #5 Rob Font (138.5 lbs.)* vs. #8 Marlon Vera (136 lbs.) Andrei Arlovski (246 lbs.) vs. Jake Collier (265 lbs.) Joanderson Brito (145.5 lbs.) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs.) Grant Dawson (155.5 lbs.) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5 lbs.) Tristan Connelly (146 lbs.) vs. Darren...

UFC Vegas 53 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Font vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, topped by the 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender, Rob Font, opposite long-time division veteran and No. 8-seeded title hopeful, Marlon Vera. Before that five-round war of attrition gets underway, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, trades leather with hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser, Jake Collier, in UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins and Gerald Meerschaert will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”
UFC Vegas 53 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN | Font vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Rob Font will battle Marlon Vera in a pivotal Bantamweight showdown. In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski will battle Chase Sherman in a Heavyweight tilt.
UFC on ESPN 35 live results: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC closes out the month of May back at the UFC Apex for the third straight week, this time with a bantamweight battle between two contenders trying to break into the title picture.
Marlon Vera brutalizes Rob Font in decisive decision win | UFC Vegas 53

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight sluggers Marlon Vera and Rob Font went to war tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Top Five spot was up for grabs! Vera was attempting to climb a few more pivotal rungs up the ladder, and he was riding a solid wave of momentum into his first-ever main event slot. Font, meanwhile, was trying to defend his position and return to the win column. Furthermore, Font had to separate himself a bit from his disastrous scale fail on Friday, which muddied the waters a bit.
Midnight Mania! UFC targeting Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa main event in first-ever Paris event

In recent years, France has been one of the few countries in Western Europe where MMA remains illegal, in part due to the influence of its prominent Judo federation and a general lack of regulation. As of 2020, however, the sport became legal, and that transition couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s been a significant uptick of UFC fighters from France in recent years, most notably from Paris’ MMA Factory, which first helped Francis Ngannou rise up the ranks before he relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Report: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall expected to headline UFC London this July

The UFC’s return to England this coming July is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting Curtis Blaydes against rising contender Tom Aspinall. This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie as both heavyweights have verbally agreed to meet on July 23 from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Broadcast details have yet to be finalized.
UFC Vegas 53 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 53, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
Report: UFC Vegas 53 loses flyweight bout in final hours

An exciting flyweight matchup between Octagon newcomers Tatsuro Taira and Carlos Candelario has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) UFC Vegas 53 card live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 53 On ESPN+. Top 10 Bantamweight Contenders Collide! Ultimate...
UFC Vegas 53 - New Blood: Big in Japan

UFC Vegas 53 this weekend (Sat., April 30, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, may be a mess, but it does feature some promising newcomers. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where it becomes increasingly clear that UFC needs to merge its Fight Pass and ESPN+ catalogues, we look at two Contender Series veterans and a Japanese wunderkind.
Urijah Faber explains why TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling is the fight to make

Urijah Faber has explained why TJ Dillashaw vs Aljamain Sterling is the fight that needs to be made at bantamweight. Following on from Aljamain Sterling’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, fans have been wondering who the champion will defend the belt against next. The division is as stacked as it’s ever been but in terms of top contenders, the two in the running right now are TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo.
NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
Booker T Reveals His Thoughts On The IInspiration Departing Pro Wrestling

During his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The IInspiration leaving Impact Wrestling, revealing he isn’t surprised by the announcement (per Wrestling Inc.). Check out the interview highlights below:. On The IInspiration departing pro wrestling: “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were...
DEFY Wrestling Wild Ones Results 04.30.22: Jon Moxley In Main Event Action

DEFY Wrestling held its Wild Ones event on Sunday from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, airing on Pluto TV. Check out the full results and some video highlights below (per Fightful). * Nick Wayne, Swerve Strickland & Adam Brooks def. Christopher Daniels & Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
Report: Till to return vs. Hermansson at UFC London

Darren Till will make his first Octagon appearance of 2022 when he faces Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23, sources told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. The UFC had booked the middleweights to meet in a main-event bout in December 2020, but Till withdrew due to an injury. Till...
