Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN 35 Coverage

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight sluggers Marlon Vera and Rob Font went to war tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Top Five spot was up for grabs! Vera was attempting to climb a few more pivotal rungs up the ladder, and he was riding a solid wave of momentum into his first-ever main event slot. Font, meanwhile, was trying to defend his position and return to the win column. Furthermore, Font had to separate himself a bit from his disastrous scale fail on Friday, which muddied the waters a bit.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO