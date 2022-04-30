ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

With Liga title, Marcelo is most successful Madrid player

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5TRa_0fPDKMwU00
1 of 2

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Brazilian defender Marcelo won his 24th title with Real Madrid on Saturday, becoming the club’s most trophy-laden player.

The left back started in the 4-0 home win over Espanyol, which clinched Madrid the Spanish league.

The 33-year-old Marcelo was tied on the club trophy list with great Francisco “Paco” Gento, whose heyday was the 1950s and 60s. He died this year at age 88.

“This title is the result of a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice,” said Marcelo, who bowed to spectators behind one of the goals as they chanted his name. “This is the greatest thing for a player, to celebrate at home, in front of these fans.”

Marcelo and Karim Benzema, two of the team’s captains, were handed the league trophy in the tribunes of the Santiago Bernabéu, and the Brazilian carried it back to the field where his teammates awaited.

“We could only win this league thanks to the work of the entire squad,” Marcelo said.

He won his 23rd trophy with the club in January, when Madrid took the Spanish Super Cup a few days before Gento’s death.

Marcelo lost his spot as a starter this season and hadn’t played often. He was in the starting lineup on Saturday, though, as coach Carlo Ancelotti rested most of the regular starters ahead of the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City next week.

Marcelo gave the pass to countryman Rodrygo to open the scoring against Espanyol in the 33rd minute at the Bernabéu. Rodrygo added to the lead in the 43rd, Marco Asensio scored in the 55th and substitute Karim Benzema closed the scoring in the 81st.

It was the sixth Spanish league crown for Marcelo, who also has four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Marcelo has also won a Confederations Cup and two Olympic medals with Brazil.

He joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2006 to take over from Brazil great Roberto Carlos on the left flank.

Marcelo’s former Brazil teammate, Dani Alves, has the most career titles with 41, most of them with Barcelona.

Former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos won 22 titles with the Spanish club.

Benzema lifted his 21st trophy with Madrid on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Roberto Carlos
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Dani Alves
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Liga#Ap#Brazilian#Spanish
BBC

Kulusevski drops to Spurs bench - team news

Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski loses his place in the Tottenham starting XI as manager Antonio Conte makes just one change from last weekend's 0-0 draw at Brentford. Brazil forward Lucas Moura comes in to replace Juventus loanee Kulusevski, who drops to the bench despite providing three goals and plenty...
WORLD
AFP

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with four games to spare after a 4-0 home win over Espanyol fuelled by two goals from Rodrygo. With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can now turn their full attention to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they will need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game last week to advance to another European final.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Uncontested: Benzema-led Madrid wins Liga title with ease

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it look easy this time. With a title-winning campaign few could contest, Madrid clinched its record-extending 35th Spanish league title on Saturday, lifting the trophy with four rounds left after routing Espanyol 4-0 with its backup players. Led by a red-hot Karim Benzema,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
BBC

Klopp on Villarreal, away form and 'being ready to suffer'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal on Tuesday night. Roberto Firmino is running again after his foot injury and will travel with the squad, but will not be fit to play. Klopp expects Villarreal to “go with all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal thump Villa but Chelsea edge closer to WSL title

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Pernille Harder scored from the spot as Chelsea moved a step closer to retaining their Women's Super League title with a 1-0 win over bottom side Birmingham City, restoring their four-point lead after Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 7-0 earlier on Sunday. Birmingham defended bravely until...
WORLD
The Associated Press

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea inch closer to title with win at Birmingham

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham. Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's. Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

878K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy