ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Ancelotti first coach to win title in Europe’s top 5 leagues

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZfOw_0fPDKJIJ00
1 of 3

MADRID (AP) — Not long after being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players, Carlo Ancelotti shed tears while speaking about his latest league triumph.

With Madrid clinching the Spanish league on Saturday, Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.

“I’m very proud of this,” he said. “I’ve had a very long season, but I’m still enjoying it.”

Ancelotti won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany.

“Now I’m with Real Madrid, and to win with Real Madrid is very special,” he said. “This is the first time for me to win a title at the (Santiago) Bernabéu, and the atmosphere here is special.”

The 62-year-old Ancelotti first coached Madrid from 2013-15 but didn’t win La Liga. But in that first tenure, Madrid won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, UEFA’s Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.

He coached Napoli and Everton after Bayern, without reaching any significant success. He returned to Madrid in the beginning of last season.

“I have to thank Real Madrid’s president (Florentino Perez) to give me this opportunity to return,” Ancelotti said. “I wasn’t expecting it at the time.”

Madrid won its record-extending 35th Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, gaining an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.

Ancelotti’s only reason to complain on Saturday was Madrid’s players stopped throwing him up in celebration too soon.

“I told Marcelo that I wanted to keep going,” he said. “I was enjoying being up there in the air.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
BBC

Premier League relegation run-in: Everton, Leeds, Burnley - who will go down?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley's late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?. With Norwich City having been relegated and Watford seemingly not far behind, Everton, Leeds and Burnley are the three teams most in danger of filling the third and final relegation place come the season's end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Villarreal, away form and 'being ready to suffer'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal on Tuesday night. Roberto Firmino is running again after his foot injury and will travel with the squad, but will not be fit to play. Klopp expects Villarreal to “go with all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
BBC

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is disappointing because over the last four matches we don't have enough points for what we want and it is concerning. We have one clean sheet over the last four matches and it is far too easy to score against us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Spanish#European#Ac Milan#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#The Copa Del Rey#The Serie A In 2004#French#Everton#35th Liga
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

AC Milan moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
UEFA
ESPN

Lyon win 3-0 at second-placed Marseille

Olympique Lyonnais beat second-placed Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in an entertaining Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, preventing Jorge Sampaoli's side from tightening their grip on an automatic Champions League spot. Castello Lukeba, Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi scored a goal each to complicate Marseille's return to Champions League action...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
theScore

Report: Barcelona focusing on signing Lewandowski this summer

Barcelona are prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski a two-year deal with an option for a third in the hopes of acquiring the decorated striker from Bayern Munich this summer, The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reports. Lewandowski said he has a meeting scheduled with Bayern to discuss his future at the club.
SOCCER
BBC

Kulusevski drops to Spurs bench - team news

Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski loses his place in the Tottenham starting XI as manager Antonio Conte makes just one change from last weekend's 0-0 draw at Brentford. Brazil forward Lucas Moura comes in to replace Juventus loanee Kulusevski, who drops to the bench despite providing three goals and plenty...
WORLD
SB Nation

Leicester City Women 0-0 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading Women go into the last match of the season (Manchester City, SCL Stadium Sunday May 8 midday kick-off) with three points and three draws in their last nine WSL matches after today’s match, away to Leicester City, finished goalless. There was only change for both sides in their...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Bournemouth’s Moore seals promotion to Premier League and frustrates Forest

Within moments of the final whistle, red smoke was billowing from the midfield area that had been so fiercely contested during the previous 98 minutes. Bournemouth’s pitch had been filled by jubilant fans from every conceivable demographic: right up to the woman who, supported by a crutch, waved a Colombia flag in the air to honour Jefferson Lerma. Inside the dressing room her hero was otherwise engaged, shaking a champagne bottle vigorously enough to ensure that the club chairman, Jeff Mostyn, had no chance of escaping a soaking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Unai Emery, Villarreal players can hold their heads high after nearly pulling off epic Champions League upset

Villarreal CF briefly wrote themselves into UEFA Champions League history on Tuesday by producing a magnificent 2-0 first half display against Liverpool having trailed by two goals from the first leg. It was the stuff dreams are made of at Estadio de la Ceramica as Etienne Capoue turned provider twice to tee up Boulaye Dia for an early lead and then Francis Coquelin for the crucial leveler.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy