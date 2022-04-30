Man convicted in Sacramento County home invasion. A decades-long prison term may await

A jury convicted a man of robbery and assault, about four years he broke into a home while armed with a gun and beat up the resident while he was sleeping, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Lorinzo Haley, 42, was convicted Thursday of first-degree residential robbery, as well as assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, the office stated in a news release published the same day.

On May 8, 2018, Haley and two others broke into a home, went upstairs and beat up the victim while he was still in bed, the office said. The group then demanded the victim’s money and ransacked his home.

Meanwhile, a neighbor saw the three suspects break in and called 911.

When police arrived, the crew tried to run away, and a gunshot was fired. Officers later found Haley hiding near the house and in possession of stolen property, including jewelry, the office stated. The two other people were able to escape.

“Allegations that Haley has two prior convictions for robbery and attempted robbery will be determined at the sentencing hearing,” the District Attorney’s Office added.

Haley faces a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison. He is currently an inmate at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Office records. Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. May 27.