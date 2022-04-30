ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man convicted in Sacramento County home invasion. A decades-long prison term may await

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A jury convicted a man of robbery and assault, about four years he broke into a home while armed with a gun and beat up the resident while he was sleeping, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Lorinzo Haley, 42, was convicted Thursday of first-degree residential robbery, as well as assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, the office stated in a news release published the same day.

On May 8, 2018, Haley and two others broke into a home, went upstairs and beat up the victim while he was still in bed, the office said. The group then demanded the victim’s money and ransacked his home.

Meanwhile, a neighbor saw the three suspects break in and called 911.

When police arrived, the crew tried to run away, and a gunshot was fired. Officers later found Haley hiding near the house and in possession of stolen property, including jewelry, the office stated. The two other people were able to escape.

“Allegations that Haley has two prior convictions for robbery and attempted robbery will be determined at the sentencing hearing,” the District Attorney’s Office added.

Haley faces a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison. He is currently an inmate at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Office records. Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. May 27.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Violent Crime
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

1K+
Followers
225
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy