Jonas Kaufmann, Juan Diego Flórez, Sonya Yoncheva, Nina Stemme, & Piotr Beczala Lead Wiener Staatsoper’s 2022-23 Season
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced its 2022-23 season featuring six new productions, all of which are themed around Mahler. Lorenzo Viotti conducts “Von Der Liebe Tod” which includes Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder” and “Das klagende Lied.” Calixto Bieito directs the production which stars Vera-Lotte Boecker, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Daniel Jenz, and Florian...operawire.com
Comments / 0