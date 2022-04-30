Jonas Kaufmann, Juan Diego Flórez, Sonya Yoncheva, Nina Stemme, & Piotr Beczala Lead Wiener Staatsoper’s 2022-23 Season

Mikhail Baryshnikov once told me that when he was making Rhapsody with Frederick Ashton, the choreographer used to walk into rehearsals with the Rachmaninov score turned down to mark how far they had got. In her programme essay, Jann Parry notes that he wandered into the creation of Scènes de Ballet with a book of advanced geometry under his arm, transforming theorems into floor patterns. Presumably, he arrived to make A Month in the Country, based on Turgenev, with a dog-eared copy of the play.

