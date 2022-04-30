ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Kaufmann, Juan Diego Flórez, Sonya Yoncheva, Nina Stemme, & Piotr Beczala Lead Wiener Staatsoper’s 2022-23 Season

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wiener Staatsoper has announced its 2022-23 season featuring six new productions, all of which are themed around Mahler. Lorenzo Viotti conducts “Von Der Liebe Tod” which includes Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder” and “Das klagende Lied.” Calixto Bieito directs the production which stars Vera-Lotte Boecker, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Daniel Jenz, and Florian...

Renée Fleming, Russell Thomas, Joyce DiDonato, Golda Schultz, Juan Diego Flórez Headline Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 Season

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christina Pluhar’s L’Arpeggiata will join forces with countertenor Philippe Jaroussky for music by Boësset, Cazzati, Guedron, Moulinié, Couperin, and others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022.
Nina Stemme, Anja Harteros, Olesya Golovneva & Christopher Bolduc Lead Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden’s 2022-23 Season

The Staatstheater Wiesbaden has announced its 2022-23 season featuring six new productions. Beethoven’s “Fidelio” will get a new production starring Barbara Haveman, Marco Jentzsch, Thomas de Vries, Dimitry Ivashchenko, Anastasiya Taratorkina, Anna El-Khashem, Ralf Rachbauer, Christopher Bolduc, and Benjamin Russell. Will Humburg conducts the production by Evelyn Herlitzius.
Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition Announces 2022 Winners

The Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition has announced its 2022 winners. After a season-long series of competitions at the district, regional, and national levels, a panel of expert judges named six singers as the winners who will receive a $20,000 cash prize and prestige and exposure. The 2022 winners are Le Bu, 26, bass-baritone (Midwest Region: Yan Cheng, China), Matthew Cairns, 27, tenor (Great Lakes Region: Toronto, Canada), Alexandra Razskazoff, 30, soprano (Southeast Region: New Brighton, Minnesota), Julie Roset, 25, soprano (Central Region: Avignon, France), Anne Marie Stanley, 30, mezzo-soprano (Upper Midwest Region: Princeton, NewJersey), and Esther Tonea, 28, soprano (Western Region: Buford, Georgia).
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Les Troyens’ Premiere

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” on May 9, 2022. The company noted that Ekaterina Semenchuk will replace Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Didon. Semenchuk is currently performing at the Munich company in a production of “Macbeth.”...
Northern Ireland Opera Announces Cast & Creatives for ‘La Traviata’

Northern Ireland Opera has announced a trio of top female cast and creatives in the critically-acclaimed national opera company’s new adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies,. opening at Belfast’s Grand Opera House this September. The first cast will be...
Synchrony Opera Festival to Present World Premiere Double Bill

The Los Angeles-based Synchrony Opera Festival has announced its first annual summer opera festival. The festival, which will be presented in partnership with Boston Court and Outpost Concerts, will feature a double bill of world premieres on June 4 and 5, 2022. First up, the company will showcase “The Double”...
Boston Lyric Opera to Present ‘Champion’

Boston Lyric Opera’s is set to present a new production of “Champion: An Opera in Jazz” by Terence Blanchard and libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Cristofer. The contemporary opera will be directed by theater director Timothy Douglas and conducted by Kwamé Ryan. “The story of Champion...
Sala BBK to Premiere ‘Borderland’

Marta Eguilior and Igor Escudero’s new opera “Borderland” will make its premiere on May 20, 2022 at the Sala BBK in Bilbao. Soprano Ruth González will star in the one act chamber opera about Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). The opera follows Elle who narrates her experience with mental illness. The term “borderland” is an outdated psychiatry term to describe a safe space within a person suffering from BPD.
Artist of the Week: Olga Peretyatko

On May 7, the Teatro Comunale di Bologna will open a new production of “Lucrezia Borgia,” one of Donizetti’s most popular works and one that has become a vehicle for a star soprano to show her vocal fireworks. However, it is also one of the composer’s most dramatic works and one that contains some of Donizetti’s most mature music. In the title role, Olga Peretyatko will add another Donizetti heroine to her repertoire.
Scènes de ballet/A Month in the Country/ Rhapsody review – an outstanding Ashton triple bill

Mikhail Baryshnikov once told me that when he was making Rhapsody with Frederick Ashton, the choreographer used to walk into rehearsals with the Rachmaninov score turned down to mark how far they had got. In her programme essay, Jann Parry notes that he wandered into the creation of Scènes de Ballet with a book of advanced geometry under his arm, transforming theorems into floor patterns. Presumably, he arrived to make A Month in the Country, based on Turgenev, with a dog-eared copy of the play.
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Wozzeck’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for Berg’s “Wozzeck.”. The company noted that soprano Annemarie Kremer will perform the part of Marie, replacing Elena Zhidkova, who has been forced to withdraw due to illness. Kremer is a Dutch soprano who has performed with Opernhaus...
‘Manon’ Returns to National Moravian-Silesian Theatre After 53 Years

The National Moravian-Silesian Theatre in Ostrava, CR is set to present a production of Massenet’s “Manon.”. The production will mark the first time the theater performs the masterwork in 53 years. This time it will be shown in the French original, conducted by Bruno Ferrandis, and directed by Jiří Nekvasil.
Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing

Prior to the concert, the audience was told the pianist had been experiencing a shortness of breath. Last week, Georgian-American pianist Alexander Toradze was scheduled to perform two concertos with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA, based in Vancouver Washington. However, the classical musician, who turns 70 next month, had been...
