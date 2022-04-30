ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Woman crashes pickup into Pasco County home after hitting gas instead of brake

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BShUO_0fPDJEqT00
A woman drove into a house in New Port Richey on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [ Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol ]

A 65-year-old woman drove into a house in New Port Richey on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The New Port Richey woman started driving a 2004 Chevy Avalanche backward out of a driveway on Willits Avenue but pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, the highway patrol said. She drove across the street and crashed into a house. Images provided by the highway patrol show a crushed mailbox and part of the wall torn through where the pickup entered the house.

The home wasn’t occupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebKQC_0fPDJEqT00
A woman drove into a house in New Port Richey on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [ Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol ]

Comments / 9

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Woman dies after fall from fifth floor of hotel near Tampa airport

A woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, Tampa police said in a statement Saturday. Detectives are investigating the death at the hotel at 1200 N Westshore Boulevard, located less than five miles from Tampa International Airport. Police did not release information on how she fell.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#New Port#Gas Pedal#Traffic Accident#Chevy Avalanche
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Motorious

Florida Redhead Twins Caught Stealing Cars

Disney, we’ve found your next stars for The Parent Trap!. Oh Florida, you can’t do things like other states. While Georgia, South Carolina, and others have organized gangs of car thieves swiping Dodge Hellcats and Mercedes, Gatorland does one better with twin brothers swiping multiple cars just days apart. This is truly a bizarre story which can only come from one place.
FREEPORT, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy