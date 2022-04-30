Woman crashes pickup into Pasco County home after hitting gas instead of brake

A woman drove into a house in New Port Richey on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [ Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol ]

A 65-year-old woman drove into a house in New Port Richey on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The New Port Richey woman started driving a 2004 Chevy Avalanche backward out of a driveway on Willits Avenue but pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, the highway patrol said. She drove across the street and crashed into a house. Images provided by the highway patrol show a crushed mailbox and part of the wall torn through where the pickup entered the house.

The home wasn’t occupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.