Another month, a new crop of streaming goodies. Let's be honest: we know that you are waiting for the first half of the new season of Stranger Things. That won't premiere until the end of May, but luckily, Netflix has plenty of other great offerings to get you through the month. Some stand-outs include Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a documentary about the worst nuclear disaster to happen in the United States; The Pentaverate, a new comedy series starring Mike Myers; The Lincoln Lawyer, a TV series based on the novels by Michael Connelly; a new season of The Circle, with new episodes premiering weekly; a new season of the anthology program Love, Death & Robots; a new Boss Baby movie that picks up where the last theatrical film left off; and much more. Check out the complete list of offerings below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO