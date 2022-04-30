Every 'Harry Potter' Movie Ending, Ranked

Robin Williams, who was an ardent fan of the "Harry Potter" books, wanted to be a part of the movies and even lobbied for it. Williams thought he'd be perfect for the role of Hagrid, the key keeper of Hogwarts, the fictional wizarding school in the series penned by J.K. Rowling. The role eventually went to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane. Robin Williams later revealed that he was turned down because of his nationality. The production decided that the cast had to be British and this ruled out Williams. The "Jumanji" actor didn't give up though, and decided to talk to director Christopher Columbus to see if he could play Hagrid. "There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on American actors," said Williams, reported Huff Post. He then joked about making an appearance in a sequel. "Maybe one day, say if [Harry] goes to Yale and becomes president."

