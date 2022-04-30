ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every 'Harry Potter' Movie Ending, Ranked

By Madilyn Ivey
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew franchises have achieved the cultural significance the Harry Potter series has. Just look at the popularity of the cast reunion special on HBO Max, or how the Fantastic Beasts series has managed to continue based solely on the fact that it allows Harry Potter fans to revisit the magical world...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Actors Who’ve Died In Real Life: Alan Rickman, John Hurt, & More

The first film of the Harry Potter series was released in 2001 and instantly became a box office hit, paving the way for an ever-growing franchise. Even years after the movies wrapped production in 2011, the stars – Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint – cannot get away from questions about reunions and reboots. Speaking on that note in March 2022, Daniel, who played the titular character of Harry Potter, said he’s not “really interested” in starring in an adaption of the Harry Potter-themed Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' as he was a big fan of the series

Robin Williams, who was an ardent fan of the "Harry Potter" books, wanted to be a part of the movies and even lobbied for it. Williams thought he'd be perfect for the role of Hagrid, the key keeper of Hogwarts, the fictional wizarding school in the series penned by J.K. Rowling. The role eventually went to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane. Robin Williams later revealed that he was turned down because of his nationality. The production decided that the cast had to be British and this ruled out Williams. The "Jumanji" actor didn't give up though, and decided to talk to director Christopher Columbus to see if he could play Hagrid. "There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on American actors," said Williams, reported Huff Post. He then joked about making an appearance in a sequel. "Maybe one day, say if [Harry] goes to Yale and becomes president."
MOVIES
101.9 The Rock

Baz Luhrmann Says Elvis Was ‘The Original Superhero’

Fans expecting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to be a true-to-life biopic may be disappointed. At a recent media event, the director revealed his film will definitely have elements of fantasy. “If it feels a little like a superhero film, it is,” Luhrmann declared during his appearance at the annual CinemaCon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

James Bond movies: Every 007 film ranked in order of worst to best

For the first time ever, every James Bond film – including No Time to Die – has arrived on a streaming service.This development comes seven months after the latest film’s release, which served as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the spy. With the actor’s stint now complete, and a future Bond film far away in the future, fans were left attempting to figure out the answers to any number of Bond-related questions: whose 007 was best, which of the 24 films have held up, and which one is truly head and shoulders above all the others?Even Sean Connery die-hards would...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Michael Gambon
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Benzinga

Avatar, Batman, Hunger Games And Tom Cruise: What Movie Lovers And Investors Should Know About CinemaCon 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is "Jurassic World Dominion." “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release and could be a box office hit. Dubbed the “most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world,” the annual CinemaCon event is a chance for movie companies to show off trailers and footage from their upcoming blockbusters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

After Joining Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa Has Boarded Yet Another Blockbuster

Once Jason Momoa was best known for his roles on TV shows like Stargate Atlantis and Game of Thrones, but now he’s a full-blown movie star. From his outings as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to playing Duncan Idaho in Dune, this man is among the cream of Hollywood’s crop, and we learned back in late January that Momoa will be lending his talents to Fast & Furious 10. Almost three full months later, now it’s been revealed that Momoa has added yet another blockbuster to his lineup of upcoming movies.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Harley Quinn' Animated Spinoff Series in the Works at HBO Max

Noonan’s, a Harley Quinn animated spinoff series, has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode adult comedy series, which is helmed by Dean Lorey, will center on Kite Man and Golden Glider, two criminals who purchase Gotham’s grungiest dive bar, Noonan’s. Matt Oberg will voice act in the starring role of Kite Man.
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy